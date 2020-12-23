https://babylonbee.com/news/to-celebrate-covid-relief-mcdonalds-introduces-the-600-mcstimulus-burger/

U.S.—Now that Congress has passed a relief package to give a life-changing sum of $600 to American citizens, retailers and restaurants are preparing to adjust for the runaway inflation that will follow due to printing trillions of dollars. To celebrate the changing times, McDonald’s has announced its latest hot menu item: the McStimulus.

The McStimulus will cost $600 and will feature a 100% allegedly real pork patty topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and shredded dollar bills shipped fresh from the U.S. Treasury.

“McDonald’s has been faithfully serving the public during this COVID crisis,” said McDonald’s founder Bob McDonald’s, “but the dollar menu items have to go. Money is meaningless now. We can’t support our corporation charging one dollar for burgers when the government is doling out billions of freshly printed money to the people!”

Economists report that other fast-food chains are following suit, and predict that the average fast-food stop will cost $1,200 within 3 or 4 years.

Retailers and streaming services are also taking advantage of COVID relief. Netflix is expected to increase the cost of its streaming service to $599 per month by the end of the year. Nike is introducing a pair of $600 Air Stimulus basketball shoes. Hundreds of other companies have announced exciting new products in the $600 range as well.

McDonald’s is promising to release its hotly anticipated McMillion Burger within a decade.

