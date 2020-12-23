https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tom-hanks-rita-wilson-vaccine/2020/12/23/id/1002878

Tom Hanks said he and his wife Rita Wilson will wait a long time before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Several celebrities and political figures have already had the injection, but in an interview on Monday’s episode of NBC’s “Today,” Hanks explained that those most vulnerable to the virus take priority over himself and Wilson.

“We’ll be getting it long after everybody who truly needs to get it,” he said.

Hanks and Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus in March. The “Forrest Gump” star had traveled to the Gold Coast to start filming for a biographical film about Elvis Presley, but shortly after, he and Wilson fell ill. Speaking about the experience, Hanks said it was “a tough couple of 10 days” but his biggest concern was not transmitting the virus to anyone else.

“I think that was much more important, as the second half of the COVID-19 formula was that we didn’t give it to anybody,” he said. “Locking down, we’d wear masks and we still do, not just so that we don’t catch it but that you don’t give it to somebody.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hanks said he would be willing to openly publicize the vaccine and urge people to get it. The actor is not alone. On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden received their first dose of the vaccine, Business Insider reported.

“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it’s available, to take the vaccine,” the incoming president said. “There’s nothing to worry about.”

Last week, Ian McKellen also spoke openly about receiving his first dose of the vaccine.

“I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone,” he tweeted.

