https://www.dailywire.com/news/top-doj-officials-in-ongoing-discussions-about-appointing-special-counsel-in-hunter-biden-criminal-probe-report

Top officials at the U.S. Department of Justice are reportedly in talks about appointing a special counsel in the federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, son of Democrat Joe Biden.

The news comes after Attorney General William Barr, who resigned this week, recently indicated that he did not see a reason to appoint a special counsel in the case. Hunter Biden admitted earlier this month that he was under criminal investigation over his tax affairs, but subsequent reporting indicated that the criminal investigation also involved his foreign business dealings, especially in China.

A source told Fox News that whether a special counsel is appointed is currently an “open discussion” and that talks are “ongoing.” The official said no decision has been made either way.

A second source told Fox News that high-level officials at the department believe that a special counsel is “warranted” in the case and noted that the special counsel statute was created for situations like the Hunter Biden criminal investigation.

“It was passed to deal with a potential conflict of interest of the attorney general or the president of the United States,” the source told Fox News. “A president-elect coming in, where his appointed attorneys will be investigating his son? That’s textbook conflict.”

New Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen refused to tell Reuters in an interview whether he would appoint a special counsel in the case, but added that he would continue “to do things on the merits and to do things on the basis of the law and the facts.”

Recent remarks by Joe Biden have also caused concern about the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden because Joe Biden will get to appoint an attorney general for his administration. This week, when asked if some of the past damaging stories about his son were Russian disinformation and a smear campaign, he responded, “yes.”

The Daily Wire reported:

News broke in mid-October about emails that were found on a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, which Hunter Biden has never denied being the owner of, that shined a light on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and raised new questions about Joe Biden’s claims that he never spoke to his son about his business dealings. The New York Post broke the story in a series of explosive reports published over the course of several days. Social media companies rushed to slow down the spread of the story — a strategy which backfired to an extent — and many mainstream news organizations either ignored reporting on it or ran stories suggesting that the reports were part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Top officials pushed back on the claim that the stories were part of a Russian disinformation campaign and mainstream news organizations have since started to cover the story now that the election is over. Part of the news cycle of damaging stories on Hunter Biden before the election were reports from Fox News and Sinclair Broadcast Group that alleged that Hunter Biden was caught up in a criminal investigation surrounding his financial dealings and that involved his alleged laptop. … Joe Biden’s remarks on Tuesday appear to reference more than just the New York Post’s reports and include the reports about his son being under criminal investigation because he referenced his future Department of Justice. The fact that Joe Biden gets to to appoint an attorney general has set off alarm bells among many who worry that Joe Biden’s pick may interfere in the ongoing investigation to help out his son.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

