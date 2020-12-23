https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/top-dominion-voting-systems-worker-sues-trump-campaign-news-outlets/

By Jake Dima

Daily Caller News Foundation

A top employee for Dominion Voting Systems, an election hardware company, sued President Donald Trump’s campaign and multiple news outlets for allegations of defamation and for peddling “false conspiracy theories.”

Dominion Director of Product Strategy for Eric Coomer filed the lawsuit on Tuesday after the executive said he was the subject of death threats, harassment and “damage to his reputation” following claims from the president’s campaign, Newsmax, One America News Network, OANN reporter Chanel Rion and blogger Michelle Malkin, among others, NPR reported.

Dominion provides voting equipment to 28 U.S. states, and its equipment was widely used throughout the 2020 presidential race — the results of which have been contested by Trump and other prominent GOP figures, NPR wrote.

“Today I have filed a lawsuit in Colorado in an effort to unwind as much of the damage as possible done to me, my family, my life, and my livelihood as a result of the numerous false public statements that I was somehow responsible for ‘rigging’ the 2020 presidential election,” Coomer said, according to NPR.

“The widespread dissemination of false conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election has had devastating consequences both for me personally and for many of the thousands of American election workers and officials, both Republican and Democratic, who put aside their political beliefs to run free, fair, and transparent elections,” the Dominion executive continued.

Trump called the company’s voting machines “a disaster” and claimed the software “changed the results” of the presidential race in response to an alleged “forensic audit” last week.

“This is BIG NEWS. Dominion Voting Machines are a disaster all over the Country. Changed the results of a landslide election. Can’t let this happen. Thank you for the genius, bravery, and patriotism of the Judge. Should get a medal!”

This is BIG NEWS. Dominion Voting Machines are a disaster all over the Country. Changed the results of a landslide election. Can’t let this happen. Thank you for the genius, bravery, and patriotism of the Judge. Should get a medal! https://t.co/4WwiA83Prg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020

Both Fox News and Newsmax earlier in the week clarified their coverage of Dominion and Smartmatic, another voting technology company after the media conglomerates were issued legal notices from the corporations, according to the BBC.

“Newsmax would like to clarify its news coverage and note it has not reported as true certain claims made about these companies,” Newsmax’s John Tabacco said in a segment.

Newsmax just aired this note to “clarify” its coverage of Smartmatic and Dominion. pic.twitter.com/I5XZ7CQpAk — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) December 21, 2020

Fox News also aired a clip of an open-source software analyst who said “I have not seen any evidence that Smartmatic software was used to delete, change, alter anything related to vote tabulation.” The segment, which appeared on Lou Dobbs Tonight, occurred the same day that Newsmax issued its clarification.

