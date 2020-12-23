https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-administration-buys-100-million-more-doses-of-covid-19-vaccine-from-pfizer_3630711.html
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense (DOD), will purchase an additional 100 million doses of COVID-19 investigational vaccine from Pfizer for delivery in 2021. A DOD press statement on Wednesday stated that “Under the agreement, Pfizer will manufacture and deliver up to 100 million doses of its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, BNT162b2, to Government designated locations.” “Pfizer will deliver at least 70 million doses by June 30, 2021, with the balance of the 100 million doses to be delivered no later than July 31, 2021.” The new procurement of the Pfizer vaccine is a part of Operation Warp Speed (OWS). OWS is a collaboration between HHS, DOD, private companies, and other federal agencies, to accelerate the development, production, and distribution of COVID-19 treatments. This new purchase will allow for a “seamless transition” from the initial 100 million doses of the vaccine, which the Food and …