The Trump campaign is not giving up.

The president’s team on Wednesday put out another ad alleging that voter fraud took place on Election Day pivotal Georgia and that dead people voted in battleground Wisconsin.

“America deserved an honest election. This is what they got,” a voice-over says as security footage shows suitcases of alleged ballots being wheeled into counting area.

“Suitcases of ballots in Georgia. Out-of-state voters and illegal aliens voting. Dead people voting in Wisconsin. Poll watchers denied access in Pennsylvania. Trump votes discarded in Arizona. And clerks facing felony charges in Michigan.”

“The evidence is overwhelming,” the ad states. “Contact your legislators and governor today. Demand they hear the evidence. Text ‘demand’ to 88022. America deserved an honest election.”

If you text that number, you get a message – immediately – that reads: “This is President Trump. I need you to DEFEND OUR ELECTION. Reply with your ZIP CODE to get started!”

And if you do that, the campaign asks you for money.

“President Trump: THE DEMOCRATS WANT TO STEAL THIS ELECTION!” said the contribution page.

Twitter posted a warning on the Trump campaign’s tweet that states: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

Georgia has conducted three recounts and ended up certifying Democrat Joe Biden the winner. Lawyers with Team Trump have also lost more than 50 lawsuits in battleground states, and the Supreme Court rejected a case that made it all the way to the high court.

Trump’s reelection campaign this week filed another long shot bid at the Supreme Court to challenge Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania – in a petition that asks the justices to effectively reverse the outcome of the race.

The filing asks the justices to reverse three decisions from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court easing some of the state’s election rules related to signature verification, Election Day observation and mail-in ballot declarations, CNBC reported.

The suit also argues Pennsylvania’s top court encroached on the authority given to state legislators by the U.S. Constitution to “carry out elections.”

“Collectively, these three decisions resulted in counting approximately 2.6 million mail ballots in violation of the law as enacted by the Pennsylvania Legislature,” Trump’s attorney John Eastman wrote in the filing.

The latest lawsuit follows another brought by Texas, but the high court rejected Trump’s arguments, with all nine justices signaling they disagreed with the suits main arguments.

But the justices have taken no action in a separate Supreme Court challenge brought by the Pennsylvania Republican Party, which declares that the state should not have extended absentee ballot deadline.

