https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fraud-absentee-ballots-signature-verification-michigan/2020/12/23/id/1002896

President Donald Trump Tuesday night released a 14-minute long video through Facebook declaring the election had been stolen from him in favor of Joe Biden because of “monstrous fraud.”

“The truth is: We won the election by a landslide, we won it big,” Trump said in his video.

He added that he has proof of “overwhelming election fraud.”

“None of this should ever have been allowed to happen in the United States of America,” said Trump. “The rigging of the 2020 election was only the final step in the Democrats’ and the media’s years-long effort to overthrow the will of the American people and destroy our movement by any means possible.”

Trump said he was leading by “several hundreds of thousands of votes” by midnight on election night, but that soon disappeared.

He said that he was ahead in several key battleground states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, and Biden would not have been able to catch up to him.

“Then suddenly everything started to disappear, everything started to change,” said Trump, adding that he was starting to get calls from leaders congratulating him. “The vote-counting abruptly stopped in multiple states.”

By the next morning, the states were starting to swing the other way, said Trump. For example, he said that at 6:31 a.m., Michigan had a sudden boost of votes that went more than 90% for Biden, and soon after that, other states started reporting that the former vice president was winning.

“These gigantic and ridiculously one-sided spikes were miraculously just enough to push Joe Biden into the lead in all of the key swing states,” Trump said. “These glaring anomalies are just the tip of the iceberg.”

He also said that in individual states:

Pennsylvania broke state law by suspending signature verification requirements.

Michigan’s Democrat secretary of state “illegally flooded the state with absentee ballot applications” even though Michigan law strictly limits the distribution of absentee ballots.

Wisconsin’s Democrat cities deployed over 500 unmanned, unsecured ballot drop boxes.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger started processing ballots “weeks before Election Day” and also “destroyed the signature verification systems in violation of the law.”

Absentee ballot rejection rates proved that “hundreds of thousands of illegitimate ballots” had been counted in key states, which was “sufficient to change the election results all in their own.”

“The same phenomena occurred in Pennsylvania and other states,” he said. “They were accepting all of these ballots, many of which were absolutely illegal.”

The rejection rates for ballots in most states, he added, were “magically” the lowest they had been. “The only possible explanation is that tens of thousands of ballots were unlawfully processed … hundreds and hundreds of witnesses have come forward to testify under penalty of perjury about the cheating and fraud they saw with their own eyes.”

He also mentioned video showing security camera footage from Georgia “that shows officials telling poll watchers to leave the room before pulling suitcases of ballots out from under the tables and continuing to count for hours.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

