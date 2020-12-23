https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/23/trump-makes-it-clear-to-iran-that-former-vp-for-pallets-of-cash-president-isnt-yet-in-the-white-house/

Over the weekend, rockets were launched at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq:

President Trump says the attack came from the Iranians, and he offered some not-so-subtle warnings via Twitter today:

Iran will no doubt try and hold out long enough until the former VP for the “pallets of cash” president is inaugurated.

Without a doubt.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...