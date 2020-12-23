https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/23/trump-makes-it-clear-to-iran-that-former-vp-for-pallets-of-cash-president-isnt-yet-in-the-white-house/

Over the weekend, rockets were launched at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq:

Sunday’s rocket attack vs the US embassy in Baghdad was the largest since 2010. 21 rockets fired at the Green Zone, CENTCOM commander says. With @gluboldhttps://t.co/v2vs3QGciS — Michael R. Gordon (@mgordonwsj) December 23, 2020

President Trump says the attack came from the Iranians, and he offered some not-so-subtle warnings via Twitter today:

Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq… pic.twitter.com/0OCL6IFp5M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

…Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

Iran will no doubt try and hold out long enough until the former VP for the “pallets of cash” president is inaugurated.

Ahead of the first anniversary of the death of terrorist, Qasem Soleimani, President @realDonaldTrump issued a warning to Iran if they harm an American: “I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over” https://t.co/FpVKArDjzi — Sam (@SunshineSt8Sam) December 23, 2020

The last time there was “chatter” someone got killed at the airport. If I were Iran, in particular, the source of the chatter, I’d be a tad nervous. https://t.co/utad6l3c0c — Feisty Cat (@FeistyCat on Parler) (@CHHR01) December 23, 2020

Without a doubt.

