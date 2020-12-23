http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/U8dSGduEY8Q/trump-pardons-papadopoulos.php

Yesterday President Trump pardoned George Papadopoulos, the minor campaign aide who was swept up in the Russia collusion hoax and pled guilty to one count of lying to the FBI. Trump said:

Mr. Papadopoulos was charged with a process-related crime, one count of making false statements, in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Today’s pardon helps correct the wrong that Mueller’s team inflicted on so many people.

It certainly does. Trump also pardoned a less well-known figure who was entangled in Mueller’s probe, Alex van der Zwaan. And, of course, he pardoned Michael Flynn at the beginning of the month.

These pardons are all appropriate, and if there are others who suffered convictions in connection with the Russia collusion hoax, they should be pardoned as well. The FBI’s investigation and Bob Mueller’s politicized prosecutions were outrageous violations of the victims’ civil rights, including Trump’s.

This reminds me, though: has anyone seen John Durham lately?

