(REUTERS) — PALM BEACH, Florida — U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Trump’s son-in-law.

Manafort was convicted as part of the special counsel probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Trump had earlier commuted the criminal sentence of Stone, who was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers.

It was the second wave of pardons Trump has issued in two days and came just after Trump arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, for the holiday season.

