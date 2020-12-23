https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-rally-dc-planned-jan-6-day-congress-counts-electoral-college-votes?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump supporters have filed an application to hold a rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 – the legal date on which Congress counts the Electoral College votes that have certified Democrat Joe Biden as the next U.S. president.

The application was filed with the National Park Service and is the third such in less than two months.

The application was obtained by news website DCist and radio station WAMU.

It was originally filed in late November for Jan. 22 and 23, the weekend after the presidential inauguration, but was amended Saturday for Jan. 6, a park service spokesperson told the site and radio station.

President Trump tweeted about the rally the same day the application was amended.

“Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!,” he posted.

