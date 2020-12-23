https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/trump-vetoes-colossal-740-billion-defense-bill-breaking-gop-led-senate/

(CNBC) — WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the sweeping defense bill that authorizes a topline of $740 billion in spending and outlines Pentagon policy.

“Unfortunately, the Act fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military’s history, and contradicts efforts by my administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions,” Trump wrote in a lengthy statement to Congress.

“It is a ‘gift’ to China and Russia,” the president added, without citing specific details.

