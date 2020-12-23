https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/531450-trumps-refusal-to-concede-sows-confusion-among-staff

The White House’s refusal to concede President TrumpDonald TrumpGeorgia Senate candidate Ossoff backs Trump’s call for K checks White House wishes Birx well after she announces retirement Pelosi responds to Trump: Let’s push for K checks ‘this week’ MORE’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenNewsom taps Shirley Weber to serve as California secretary of state White House wishes Birx well after she announces retirement Karl Rove tears into Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell over election claims MORE is sowing confusion among staff who are simultaneously trying to prepare for life after the White House while projecting loyalty to the president.

White House staff received a memo on Wednesday providing a checklist of what they will need to do before vacating their offices next month. But within hours, another memo went out telling staff to disregard those instructions and that further details would be sent in the coming days, according to an official who had seen both messages.

The president’s refusal to concede has complicated the time frame for White House staff to transition out of the building and onto their next jobs, as some aides don’t want to be viewed as disloyal.

A couple of top staffers have actually left their jobs, and many others have privately started looking for their next job and spoken about life after the White House.

But publicly, top aides have praised Trump for fighting the election results even as the president fails to produce evidence of widespread fraud that would change the outcome.

There are growing signs that top aides are preparing for life after the Trump White House.

“People are actively looking for jobs and have been for weeks,” said one former administration official. “I don’t see any impact from [Trump’s] antics on serious people.”

White House staff secretary Derek Lyons plans to leave his job this month, marking the departure of one of the president’s closest aides. White House communications director Alyssa Farah left her role earlier this month.

Larry Kudlow Larry KudlowMORE, one of the president’s top economic aides, told reporters last Friday that he had appreciated “our discussions and relationships these past three years” in a nod to the administration winding down.

Politico reported Monday that Kudlow and domestic policy adviser Brooke Rollins are forming a nonprofit organization aimed at promoting Trump’s policies. National security adviser Robert O’Brien, another top White House official, is also expected to be involved.

Trump campaign manager Bill StepienBill StepienBiden to campaign in Georgia for Democrats in Senate runoffs Trump campaign, RNC announce 0 million post-election fundraising haul Parscale says Trump should have been more empathetic on coronavirus MORE announced Tuesday that he will be relaunching a public affairs firm alongside fellow campaign aides Justin Clark and Nick Trainer.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Chris ChristieChristie says he won’t rule out running against Trump in 2024 Trump must concede as a holiday gift to the nation Chris Christie posts video to people refusing to wear a mask: ‘Learn from my experience’ MORE (R), an informal adviser to Trump throughout his first term, broached the idea of running for the 2024 Republican nomination himself in an interview this week with Hugh Hewitt.

The president himself has engaged in many of the traditional actions of a lame duck. He has stocked advisory boards with loyalists, naming Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTrump selects Hicks, Bondi, Grenell and other allies for positions Trump appointment tarnishes honor at the Air Force Academy Trump to name Giuliani’s son to role on Holocaust Memorial Council MORE, Pam Bondi, Corey Lewandowski Corey LewandowskiTrump selects Hicks, Bondi, Grenell and other allies for positions Overnight Defense: US sanctions NATO ally Turkey over Russian defense system | Veterans groups, top Democrats call for Wilkie’s resignation | Gingrich, other Trump loyalists named to Pentagon board Gingrich, other Trump loyalists named to Pentagon advisory panel MORE and other allies to serve in honorary roles advising the Pentagon, the Kennedy Center and other D.C. institutions.

Trump on Tuesday announced another batch of pardons, granting clemency to three Republican congressmen who pleaded guilty or were convicted of various forms of corruption, as well as two individuals caught up in the Russia investigation.

