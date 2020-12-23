https://babylonbee.com/news/twitter-fact-checks-gods-claim-that-adam-and-eve-will-surely-die-if-they-eat-the-forbidden-fruit/

Twitter Fact-Checks God’s Claim That Adam And Eve Will Surely Die If They Eat The Forbidden Fruit

GARDEN OF EDEN—Twitter has slapped a warning label on God’s claim that Adam and Eve will surely die if they eat of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.

Citing a well-known expert on God’s Word, Satan, Twitter claimed the content of the tweet was in dispute.

“This claim that you will surely die is disputed by Satan,” reads a warning notice posted by the social network under God’s tweet alerting Adam and Eve that they were not to eat of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. The notice links to an official fact-check by Satan, who rated God’s claim as “Mostly False,” asking the question, “Did God really say this? Doubtful.”

“Hey, babe, check this out,” said Adam as he pointed at God’s tweet. “Sounds serious.”

“Yeah, but look at that fact-check. Looks like it’s been debunked by Snopes or something,” Eve responded.

“Oh, cool,” said Adam. “I’m gonna go wander off and ride a dinosaur or something. Don’t get into too much trouble while I’m away.”