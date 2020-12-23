http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/JaWbl8tyZTw/unity-democrat-style.php

(John Hinderaker)

For four years, we have been told that Donald Trump is the reason why political discourse has declined to new depths of coarseness. Of course, no one who was paying attention believed it. But the theme persists; Joe Biden risibly claims to stand for “unity.”

But the vicious hatred that Democrats have displayed for years–it didn’t begin with Trump, although it admittedly has gotten worse–won’t abate with Trump’s departure from office. A case in point is the Washington Post, which published this appalling image of Republican representatives and attorneys general as rats:

WaPo prints cartoon straight from anti-semitic Nazi propaganda. Dehumanizes @realDonaldTrump supporters as rats. pic.twitter.com/qLRYb435UT — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) December 20, 2020

Dehumanizing one’s opponents is of course a tactic favored by totalitarians and would-be totalitarians. But the Post’s repellent image is particularly absurd, because its premise is ridiculous. The “artist,” Ann Telnaes, says:

All the Republican rats. All of the state attorneys general and U.S. Congress members who collaborated with President Trump in his attempt to subvert the Constitution and stay in office.

This verges on the insane. President Trump has filed multiple lawsuits challenging election results that have been certified in multiple states, and alleging voter fraud. He might be right, or he might be wrong–I think he is probably right, although there won’t be any legal redress–but asserting such legal rights, as Al Gore did in 2000, does not “subvert the Constitution.”

My opinion of the Washington Post is low, but I find it shocking that the Post would print something as outrageous as the above claim, accompanied by rat graphics.

In the Post’s defense, it takes its tone from its party’s politicians, like Nancy Pelosi. In a characteristically intemperate outburst, Pelosi continued to spew hatred against the president:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) showed that her hatred for President Donald Trump is going just as strong as ever over the weekend when she relentlessly bashed him during a meeting with her leadership. “I’m counting down the hours ‘til he’s gone. I plan to pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands, and his feet,” Pelosi said, according to Politico.

We Republicans didn’t think much of Barack Obama, but no one was talking about pulling him out of the White House by his hair. The level of sheer, irrational hate manifested by Democrats is stunning.

