https://www.theblaze.com/news/raphael-warnock-ex-wife-police

Newly released bodycam footage shows the Rev. Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife telling police that the Democratic Senate candidate is a “great actor” and “phenomenal at putting on a really good show” after they responded to a domestic dispute call in March.

Oulèye Ndoye, who married Warnock in 2016 and had two children with him before they divorced in November 2019, reportedly called officers to the scene after Warnock allegedly ran over her foot with a car.

Warnock, who serves as the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, was never charged with a crime and medical officials said they didn’t find any visible signs of injury at the scene, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. At the time, Warnock flatly denied the allegation to the news outlet, saying “it didn’t happen.”

But interest in the incident has resurfaced after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson obtained video from the scene that shows Warnock and Ndoye talking to officers about what allegedly happened moments earlier. Ndoye then opens up about Warnock’s character.

“This man’s running for the United States Senate and all he cares about right now is his reputation,” Ndoye said in a sidebar with police. “I work at the mayor’s office and this is a big problem. I’ve been trying to be very quiet about the way he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation.

“I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time and today he crossed the line,” she continued. “So that is what is going on here and he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.”

Rev. Warnock told the officer: “I don’t want to get into a shoving match with her. So I go back around, get back in the car, and I slowly start to move, like I’m gonna move forward. Then she claims I ran over her foot.”

The two reportedly got into an argument after Ndoye tried to get Warnock’s signature for a passport that would allow her to take their kids to see her family in West Africa after the death of her grandfather.

“He’s like, ‘Ouleye, close the door. I’m leaving,'” she told the officer while crying, according to Fox News. “And I was like, ‘just hear me out. If your mom died, and I had the kids. Wouldn’t you want me to let them go with you to the funeral? And he just starts backing the car up. He wasn’t going fast, I’m not bleeding. But I just can’t believe he’d run me over.”

The new video is sure to garner attention with only two weeks to go before Warnock faces off against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler (Ga.) in the Jan. 5 Senate runoff election. The race is one of two in the Peach State that will decide which party controls the Senate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

