Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been fine $40,000 and lost his role as team captain after flouted coronavirus protocol Sunday night by going to a strip club without a mask.

Coach Ron Rivera opted not to suspend Haskins, who lost his job as starting quarterback several weeks ago after poor performances.

If now-starter Alex Smith isn’t healthy enough to play this weekend for an NFL divisional title, Haskins, who practiced with the team on Wednesday, will be the starter.

Rivera, who is recover from cancer this year, defended his decision not to suspend Haskins.

“There are a lot of things I could’ve done,” he said Wednesday. “But in conversations with the league and looking at things that were done around the league, we felt that we would fine him and move on.”

Rivera also said that he appreciated Haskins’ honesty in the conversation over the matter. The team discovered Haskins’ actions via social media posts.

Haskins made a public apology. He has been allowed to practice with the team this week, but has been required to attend meetings virtually and be on site at team headquarters only for practice. He has also been required to wear a mask and face shield under his helmet for the entirety of practice.

