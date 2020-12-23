https://pjmedia.com/columns/bryan-preston/2020/12/23/watch-cmon-now-its-a-christmas-star-wars-football-special-n1227604

Here’s episode #2 of C’Mon Now! In it, I take you on a journey of discovery through the COVID “relief” bill that President Trump sent back to Congress (and should veto if they don’t cut the pork) and wonder what in the world is going on with the NFL. How ’bout them (awful, unwatchable) Cowboys?

Plus Star Wars toys for Christmas for kids of a certain age, Boba Fett’s first appearance, and what Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are getting right in The Mandalorian, and why.

