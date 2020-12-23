https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/watch-fidel-castro-gets-standing-ovation-at-warnocks-church/

FLASHBACK: Murderous dictator Fidel Castro was invited to speak at Raphael Warnock’s church on October 22, 1995.

This is at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem.

Please do not RT this video of Fidel Castro getting a standing ovation at Raphael Warnock’s church pic.twitter.com/fz5vUpt2QC — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 9, 2020

