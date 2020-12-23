http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SWYydpbk20A/

An armed group of protesters carrying Antifa and Black Lives Matter gear denied supporting President-Elect Joe Biden. Instead, the Lansing, Michigan, protesters said they support Karl Marx.

Video tweeted by independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager shows a group of protesters, some of whom were armed with rifles, facing off against Trump supporters who gathered for a Christmas celebration. When asked why they support Joe Biden, one responded “I don’t support Joe Biden.”

The person replied, “Who do you support?”

“Karl Marx,” came the response.

Trump supporters gathered in the Michigan capital for a Christmas parade and anti-lockdown protest.

Crowd of a few hundred on the Capitol lawn tonight for today’s Christmas-themed anti-lockdown protest in Michigan #Michigan #LockdownProtest #Lansing pic.twitter.com/CG7I9PCXH1 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 23, 2020

The crowd of Trump supporters is now gathering along Capitol Avenue for tonight’s Christmas parade they’ve organized that’s coming through shortly #Lansing #LockdownProtest #Michigan pic.twitter.com/S2Ze04pguI — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 23, 2020

As the two groups faced off, shouting questions and comments back and forth through bull horns, one person asked the protesters, “How does it feel when Proud Boys have more Black people than you guys?”

“How does it feel when Proud Boys have more Black people than you guys?” Trump supporters ask the armed pro-communist group as a couple Proud Boys arrive #Michigan #lockdownprotest #Lansing pic.twitter.com/sTtIR6Hykv — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 23, 2020

The Trump supporters put on a “How the Gretch Stole Christmas” in response to the Michigan governor’s lockdown orders.

“How the Gretch Stole Christmas”, a protest of the Michigan holiday lockdown orders, is underway as Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol Building this afternoon #Michigan #lockdown #Lansing #GretchenWhitmer pic.twitter.com/wlMicv3haR — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 23, 2020

The counter-protesters responded with a “How Antifa saved Covid-mas” impromptu skit.

A counter-protester with a “How Antifa saved Covid-mas” banner arrives at the Christmas parade route. Unclear what they’re doing #Michigan #LockdownProtest #Lansing pic.twitter.com/3lWE0Ib3KS — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 24, 2020

Both sides came to an agreement on one topic — ‘F**k Joe Biden,” Gutenschwager’s video shows.

“Hey, we can agree on that, f*** Joe Biden.” The opposing groups find common ground here at the Capitol #Michigan #lockdownprotest #Lansing pic.twitter.com/EpiOnVAlYe — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 23, 2020

It event appeared to remain peaceful as the Trump supporters participated in a MAGA Christmas parade.

