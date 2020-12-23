https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/weissmann-lashes-trump-manafort-stone-pardons-cooks-new-plot-prosecute-perjury-obstruction/

President Trump on Wednesday evening asserted his authority and announced 26 new Christmas pardons including ones to Paul Manafort and Roger Stone.

Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Paul Manafort was hunted down by Mueller’s goons after he helped President Trump win the 2016 election.

Manafort was sentenced to 7 years in prison for tax evasion and other crimes stemming from his Ukrainian lobbying.

Andrew Weissmann, the real prosecutor in charge of Mueller’s witch hunt lashed out at President Trump on Wednesday night following his pardon of Manafort and Stone.

Weissmann took the pardons personally since he’s the one who hunted down people in Trump’s orbit and persecuted them.

Weissmann cooked up a new plot to prosecute both Manafort and Stone.

“Easy enough to beat Trump at his game: put Stone and Manafort in the grand jury after 1/20/21 to get at what they have hidden from the government about Trump- and if they then lie, they can be prosecuted for perjury and obstruction,” Weissmann said in a tweet Wednesday night.

When people suggested that Paul Manafort and Roger Stone could just invoke their 5th Amendment rights, he said it’s a non issue.

“The fifth amendment issue is a non issue. Yes, those pardoned may still have a colorable fifth amendment claim but, even if they do, the government can immunize them and require them to testify in the grand jury. If they then lie they face criminal prosecution,” Weissmann said.

