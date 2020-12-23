https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/23/woman-who-tweeted-that-richard-grenell-emboldened-actual-neo-nazis-now-blocking-everyone-including-grenell/

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Halie Soifer, senior policy adviser in the Obama administration, former national security adviser for Kamala Harris, and CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, tweeted her opposition to President Trump naming Richard Grenell to the Holocaust Memorial Council not only because he was unqualified, but as ambassador to Germany, he “emboldened actual neo-Nazis.”

Today, Trump appointed Richard Grenell to the Holocaust Memorial Council. As US Amb to Germany, Grenell sought to “empower” far-right parties & anti-establishment conservatives in Europe. Others have been unqualified, but he’s emboldened actual neo-Nazis.https://t.co/ipqZzvZVzt — Halie Soifer (@HalieSoifer) December 22, 2020

Keep in mind that in Europe, anything to the right of full-blown communism is considered “far-right.”

Plenty stepped up to Grenell’s defense, but it looks like Soifer’s rejoinder is to simply block everyone disagreeing with her, including Grenell himself.

Coward Halie Soifer of @USJewishDems blocked me for politely asking her to retract and apologize for falsely accusing @RichardGrenell of supporting Nazis. Hailie is unable to defend her outrageous assertion & lacks the basic decency to admit she was wrong. Typical lies from JDCA. https://t.co/ifdhqljUDZ pic.twitter.com/SrKc2MzghA — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) December 23, 2020

Blocked me too. But I wasn’t so polite. pic.twitter.com/c4rPUU8edT — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 23, 2020

Same 🎖 — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 23, 2020

. @haliesoifer was following me today until she got massive pushback for her offensive tweet. She now blocks me. Lol. #reckless https://t.co/HKgLEynFVG pic.twitter.com/VGxHtrNqPZ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 23, 2020

She wasn’t following you in a nice way — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 23, 2020

Why are you blocking everyone who calls you out for your hateful, ignorant tweet smearing @RichardGrenell? Is it because you can’t defend your disgusting behavior? pic.twitter.com/Ev6xAQPoht — MearaJM (@MillennialOther) December 23, 2020

This is a sick, vile lie. @RichardGrenell’s work in Germany was crucial. He is a constant ally of Jews in an increasingly anti-Semitic Europe and worked to get the last known actual Nazi extradited and tried for his crimes. He also took on Hezbollah. https://t.co/UvcurkRP2e — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 23, 2020

You could not even walk in Mr @RichardGrenell’s shadow. Go back to your playpen. https://t.co/w90NIfLTu5 — Janie Johnson – 80 million votes 4 Lemonade Stands (@jjauthor) December 23, 2020

As antiSemitism has grown across Europe @RichardGrenell has been the one of the few to fight hate, discrimination and didn’t hesitate to call out European leadership that failed to hold Iran & its Terrorist entities to account. Your statement is a bold face lie https://t.co/a9cxBa1eAu — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) December 23, 2020

It’s a disgraceful slander of @RichardGrenell. He is a patriot and a leader is pushing back on the scourge of bigotry. I’m proud to call him a friend, and I refuse to let anyone lie about him without pushback. https://t.co/K5KGFO3lmj — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 23, 2020

Being ratioed into the next millennium will tend to cause painful burns. 🔥🔥🔥 @HalieSoifer should take several seats. — 🤡fAcK cHekkuR 🤡 (@abbyzmama) December 23, 2020

She just blocked me too. — Mark Jacobs (@mr_markjacobs) December 23, 2020

She is a coward indeed pic.twitter.com/OLpEDnYzYX — Roni 🇮🇱 (@Roni4488) December 23, 2020

Funny how they love to dish it out but can’t take it. — 🇺🇲 Concede?👊 Hell no 🇺🇲 (@WhatYouTalkin12) December 23, 2020

Rather than owning her mistake, she doubles down. The left look the other way when it comes to the rampant antisemitism in their own ranks — RN, sworn enemy of socialism, Prince of Snark (@Truth_Hammer_) December 23, 2020

Serves her right, for using tired old Democrat hack language. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) December 23, 2020

She’s a fraud and a coward. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) December 23, 2020

Maybe if she blocks enough people there won’t be anyone left to listen her bullshit. — Mike Martin (@nomadicmike) December 23, 2020

Again, congratulations to Richard Grenell.

