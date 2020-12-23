https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/23/woman-who-tweeted-that-richard-grenell-emboldened-actual-neo-nazis-now-blocking-everyone-including-grenell/

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Halie Soifer, senior policy adviser in the Obama administration, former national security adviser for Kamala Harris, and CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, tweeted her opposition to President Trump naming Richard Grenell to the Holocaust Memorial Council not only because he was unqualified, but as ambassador to Germany, he “emboldened actual neo-Nazis.”

Keep in mind that in Europe, anything to the right of full-blown communism is considered “far-right.”

Plenty stepped up to Grenell’s defense, but it looks like Soifer’s rejoinder is to simply block everyone disagreeing with her, including Grenell himself.

Again, congratulations to Richard Grenell.

