“Wonder Woman” lead actress Gal Gadot dismissed claims by entertainment critics and political pundits that the villain Maxwell Lord in the latest installment of the film series is based on President Donald Trump, saying the character took its cue from “Wall Street” antihero Gordon Gekko.

Gadot’s comments in Variety come two days before “Wonder Woman 1984,” the third film in which Gadot plays the eponymous title character, was to be released in theaters on Christmas as well as streamed digitally.

Pedro Pascal, 45, a Chilean-born actor probably best known for a recurring role in the television series “Game of Thrones,” portrays the character of Maxwell Lord, a businessman and television personality in the film set in the 1980s.

“It’s interesting because when we shot it, we didn’t really think about it until we got to the White House. And then we’re like, ‘Hmm,'” Gadot said. “Maxwell Lord has so many different versions in the comic books. And I think that Patty and Dave [Callaham] and Geoff [Johns] — the writers — really took Gordon Gekko’s personality.

“But we never tried to mimic anybody else. We never tried to mimic Trump or anything.”

Gadot is the second actor from the film to discredit the connection between Trump and the character after Pascal shot down the insinuation during a SiriusXM town hall event earlier this month.

“I’ll be totally honest with you, when I first started talking to [director] Patty [Jenkins] about it, I was like, ‘We’re doing Gordon Gekko, right? Like, this is Gordon Gekko,'” Pascal said. “And she’s like, ‘It’s not one, it’s not any one thing,’ especially that polished.”

