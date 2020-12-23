https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/wth-twitter-says-oann-report-gateway-pundit-investigation-disputed-ones-wrote/

On Tuesday night President Trump tweeted a Gateway Pundit video where we identified Georgia ballot workers jamming ballots into tabulators multiple times late on election night.

President Trump retweeted our video where we revealed Georgia poll workers jamming multiple ballots through tabulators multiple times.

The video aired on OAN:

We shared this video on December 4, when we pointed out that one of the participants in the suitcase ballot hoist grabbed the ballots and started jamming the ballots into the Dominion tabulators three times.

Of course, within a minute after the President uploaded the tweet to Twitter the tech giant slapped on a warning that video.

The Twitter warning said the tweet was “disputed.”

This was interesting considering the report is an actual video and that The Gateway Pundit, Newsmax and OANN were the only outlets to carry this report on voter fraud.

The video has not been disputed. Twitter is just recklessly tagging President Trump’s tweets with malicious warnings. This is outrageous.

