(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Chances are if you watched Fox News’ coverage of riots across the country the past six months you saw Julio Rosas.
Wherever there is smoke, there goes the 24-year-old Townhall senior writer.
But Rosas (pictured) never studied journalism in college — he doesn’t even have a college degree. In a phone interview with The College Fix, Rosas explained how he started in journalism, his advice for other aspiring journalists, and what he thinks about the mainstream media.