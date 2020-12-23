https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/23/youre-no-better-than-the-democrats-sen-rand-paul-rips-republicans-who-voted-for-a-bunch-of-socialist-spending/

Yesterday, Sen. Rand Paul released his 2020 Festivus Report detailing another year’s worth of wasteful spending from the U.S. government. Sen. Paul also had heavy criticism for Republicans who voted to pass through a stimulus bill combined with a fresh round of massive pork:

On Fox News today, Paul echoed comments he made on the Senate floor yesterday:



In a video he tweeted today, President Trump also slammed some of the spending and asked Congress to make the direct payments $2,000 instead of $600, though it’s unclear if the president will veto the bill if that doesn’t happen.

