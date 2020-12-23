https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/23/youre-no-better-than-the-democrats-sen-rand-paul-rips-republicans-who-voted-for-a-bunch-of-socialist-spending/

Yesterday, Sen. Rand Paul released his 2020 Festivus Report detailing another year’s worth of wasteful spending from the U.S. government. Sen. Paul also had heavy criticism for Republicans who voted to pass through a stimulus bill combined with a fresh round of massive pork:

GOP KY Sen Paul on Fox: That bill yesterday was a bunch of socialist spending. And if you voted for it, you’re no better than the Democrats. And so that’s the problem we have. People need to get involved in primaries and elect better people — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 23, 2020

On Fox News today, Paul echoed comments he made on the Senate floor yesterday:







In a video he tweeted today, President Trump also slammed some of the spending and asked Congress to make the direct payments $2,000 instead of $600, though it’s unclear if the president will veto the bill if that doesn’t happen.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

