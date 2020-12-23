https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/23/zero-jobs-losses-dana-white-posts-awesome-supercut-video-blasting-the-media-and-defending-ufc/

“As we roll into 2021,” enjoy this five-minute-long video from the UFC’s Dana White where he takes a sledgehammer to the media who thought his plan to keep the UFC open during the pandemic was ill-advised and was unsafe for athletes and personnel.

“So, cut through all the bulls*it, and don’t let these people that don’t matter tell you how to live your life”:

Let’s just highlight this line ICYMI it in the video:

“Zero job losses.”

Hell yes:

Now, where’s the praise from these same media voices who doubted him?

This shows we can operate safely with Covid. More industries should follow his lead:

And here’s to 2021. It can’t get here soon enough:

