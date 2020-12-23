https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/23/zero-jobs-losses-dana-white-posts-awesome-supercut-video-blasting-the-media-and-defending-ufc/

“As we roll into 2021,” enjoy this five-minute-long video from the UFC’s Dana White where he takes a sledgehammer to the media who thought his plan to keep the UFC open during the pandemic was ill-advised and was unsafe for athletes and personnel.

“So, cut through all the bulls*it, and don’t let these people that don’t matter tell you how to live your life”:

As we roll into 2021, I just wanted to remind everyone there’s ALWAYS a solution to every problem! So, cut through all the bullshit, and don’t let these people that don’t matter tell you how to live your life. pic.twitter.com/HPMbtojjJx — danawhite (@danawhite) December 21, 2020

Let’s just highlight this line ICYMI it in the video:

“Zero job losses.”

Zero job losses. Thank you, @danawhite for focusing on the physical, mental and economic health of your employees. This is leadership. https://t.co/6ig8y7BxNX — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 21, 2020

Hell yes:

Proud to call @danawhite a friend. “I’m not afraid of the media. Why should anyone listen to the media? Who are these people? What makes them experts? What have they ever accomplished?…It’s easy to criticize from the sidelines when you risk nothing and do nothing.” – Dana White https://t.co/ENBGaxc70g — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 21, 2020

Now, where’s the praise from these same media voices who doubted him?

Wow. Watch every second of this video. @danawhite takes down the grifting media fear mongers. https://t.co/8MnY8tZdX8 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 22, 2020

This shows we can operate safely with Covid. More industries should follow his lead:

Just awesome. What you’ve done with the UFC is an example for all—We know lockdowns don’t work as planned, and one of the great frustrations among Americans is the lack of fortitude to find ways to keep kids in school, people at work, and get us back to our lives in a safe way. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 22, 2020

And here’s to 2021. It can’t get here soon enough:

It’s up to YOU to take care of your business, your family, your employees, and those you care about!!! #kickassin2021 — danawhite (@danawhite) December 21, 2020

