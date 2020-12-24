https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/12/24/5-reasons-ill-always-resist-joe-biden-and-the-democrats-and-you-should-too-n1231571

Is anyone else tired of the media and the left telling you that Republicans should get in line and support Biden and stop questioning the election? Well, I definitely am.

“The race is over!” they say. “Biden won!” they insist. “It’s time for unity!” they demand.

Heh. Unity? Don’t count on it. Joe Biden, ran claiming to be a uniter who would work with both sides, has shown he will do no such things. As he picks his cabinet, he’s picked only loyalists and Obama administration retreads. So far, none of the so-called Republicans Biden was reportedly considering for his administration have been announced as official picks. Joe Biden won’t be president for “all Americans” like he promised he would be. But, only fools would have believed him anyway—I’m looking at you, Never Trump Republicans.

As it seems clear that the Supreme Court will not involve itself in election disputes, it seems likely that Joe Biden will be inaugurated in January. Even if that happens, that doesn’t mean we have to accept the legitimacy of his presidency. Why should we? Are we really going to be lectured by Democrats, who repeatedly refuse to accept their own defeat?

Stacey Abrams and Hillary Clinton come to mind.

So, yeah, no thanks. Trump voters put up with a lot over four years and we’re not about to forgive and forget so easily. Here are five reasons why I will resist Biden and the Democrats.

5. ObamaGate/Russia

This one is pretty obvious. The Obama-Biden administration spied on the Trump campaign over bogus allegations that his campaign had been colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 election. In fact, according to transcripts of interviews from the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation on collusion, Obama officials never saw evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy. The primary source of the Steele dossier, which was paid for by the Clinton campaign, was actually a suspected Russian spy. Yet, Democrats pushed this conspiracy theory endlessly. Rep. Adam Schiff claimed for months he had personally seen evidence of collusion. Yet, the Mueller report concluded there was no evidence of collusion. Democrats were so desperate to believe that Trump’s victory wasn’t legitimate that the Russian collusion story, a story fit for tabloids, not legitimate journalists or serious members of government, persists to this day, despite it being a hoax.

Oh, but now they bellyache about the “peaceful transfer of power” and blame Trump for “refusing to commit” to a peaceful transition of power. Excuse me? Did he spy on Joe Biden’s campaign over bogus accusations? Spare us the rhetoric about the peaceful transition of power when Joe Biden was part of the administration that abused its powers to try to destroy Trump as an insurance policy.

4. Democrats Boycotted Trump’s Inauguration

It seems like a lifetime ago, but over sixty Democrats actually boycotted Trump’s inauguration, many of whom justified their boycott out of support for the late Rep. John Lewis, who was criticized by Trump after said he didn’t view Trump as a “legitimate” president, or specifically because they believed Trump wasn’t legitimately elected.

“I will not be part of normalizing or legitimizing a man whose election may well have depended on the malicious foreign interference of Russia’s leaders,” said Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).

“I will not be attending the inauguration,” Rep. Dwight Evans (D-PA) declared on Twitter. “Russian hacking must be investigated and I do not support the repeal of ACA.”

“On Inauguration Day, I will not be celebrating. I will be organizing and preparing for resistance,” said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA).

So, pardon me if I am unable and unwilling to celebrate with the Democrats who went to great lengths to delegitimize Trump, even from day one.

3. Impeaching Trump for Biden’s crime

“The effort to impeach President Donald Trump is already underway,” declared the Washington Post on January 20, 2020—the very day President Trump was inaugurated. From even before he took office, there was a growing group of leftists determined to find something to impeach Trump over. After a number of failed attempts, they finally succeed in impeaching him over bogus allegations of a quid pro quo with Ukraine. The one who was guilty of an actual quid pro quo with Ukraine was Joe Biden, who admitted during Council on Foreign Relations meeting in Washington, D.C. that he threatened to withhold that $1 billion loan to Ukraine unless they fired the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma Holdings, the energy company his son Hunter was sitting on the board of.

Biden argued that his actions were legitimate because he was carrying out the “official policy” of the Obama administration to root out corruption in Ukraine. “It was a fully transparent policy carried out in front of the whole world and fully, fully embraced by the international community of democracies,” he claimed. But, the $1 billion loan to Ukraine was appropriated by Congress, as part of a bill that was passed in March 2014 with a 399 to 19 vote in the House and a 98 to 2 vote in the Senate. Withholding aid already appropriated by Congress is a violation of federal law.

Despite their failure to remove him from office, Democrats have also promised to continue to target Trump after he leaves office. Do they really think unity is possible when they’re still out for revenge for 2016?

2. Blaming Trump for COVID

COVID-19 came from China. It was spreading from Wuhan, China for perhaps a couple of months before they alerted the World Health Organization. Yet, Democrats only saw attempts to link China to the virus as racist and xenophobic. When President Trump banned travel with China, that’s exactly what they accused him of.

Joe Biden, before flip-flopping months later, criticized the travel ban during a campaign rally “In moments like this, this is where the credibility of a president is most needed, as he explains what we should and should not do,” he said. “This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia, hysterical xenophobia, to uh, and fearmongering.” Nancy Pelosi infamously toured Chinatown telling the country “everything is fine,” and “all is well.”

When accusing Trump of racism of xenophobia fell flat as cases and deaths worldwide climbed, they decided instead the most politically expedient thing to do was simply blame Trump for COVID-19 deaths. Joe Biden, who now wants “unity” even blamed Trump for America’s COVID deaths. Heck, even Andrew Cuomo blamed Trump for the nursing home deaths that resulted from Cuomo’s own policy.

Rather than blame China for being responsible for the virus, the Democrats blamed Trump because they needed a narrative to defeat him. Meanwhile, China will never be punished.

1. Stealing The Election

Number one is easily the most obvious reason. Using the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext, various states implemented sweeping changes to election laws, leaving our elections even more susceptible to voter fraud. On the national level, Nancy Pelosi attempted a federal takeover of elections, including mandating automatic counting of provisional ballots, nationalizing same-day registration, and nationalizing ballot-harvesting. And then there was the massive influx of mail-in voting. It was a fraud-prone disaster just waiting to happen.

As one could have easily expected, there were all sorts of issues with the election. Widespread irregularities and statistical anomalies. These are backed up by sworn statements that suggest rampant fraud took place in the election. President Trump summed up the evidence earlier this week:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, The President of the United States Full Video: https://t.co/avKfYctPAD pic.twitter.com/i8IMLhH53Q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

Despite all the evidence, the media dubs Trump’s claims of election fraud as unfounded, but there’s far more evidence of consequential voter fraud in battleground states than there ever was of Russian collusion. After four years of endless accusations from the media and the Democrat Party that Donald Trump wasn’t really elected and Russia stole the election for him, those who are raising questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 election are being told to sit down and shut up.

But, as Senator Hawley (R-MO) recently said, “74 million Americans are not going to shut up, and telling them that their views don’t matter and that their concerns don’t matter and they should just be quiet is not a recipe for success in this country. It’s not a recipe for the unity that I hear now the other side is suddenly so interested in, after years—YEARS—of trying to delegitimize President Donald Trump.”

But make no mistake, questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election isn’t about revenge. Republicans have been fighting to preserve the integrity of our elections for years, and have met pushback from elected Democrats every step of the way. We have to speak up louder than ever now because the evidence is glaring and if they get away with it now they will be emboldened to continue.

This is a fight we have to fight, regardless of the outcome. We can accept a legitimate defeat. But a stolen election, we cannot. Without a proper audit of the elections with dubious results, we’ll never know for sure, and without knowing for sure, we shouldn’t assume the results were legitimate.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

