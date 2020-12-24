https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2020/12/24/actor-kirk-camerons-christmas-lockdown-protest-aims-to-spread-a-different-virus-hope-n1228932

Christmas doesn’t feel the same in many places around the country. In what feels like a bad redux of Footloose, singing and gathering have been banned in many places. “Health experts” and some of the least impressive politicians in the country have imposed rules as draconian as the Burgermeister Meisterburger ever did. So, in Southern California, actor Kirk Cameron decided to get his Kris Kringle on and spread some joy in a truly unique lockdown protest.

To protest the Grinches running California, Cameron invited people to gather outside and sing Christmas carols. It was not until some film from one of these gatherings was played on Tucker Carlson Tonight that it really hit me that the only Christmas carols I have heard are piped in overhead in places like Target. I am not going to lie, hearing the singing in the segment made me smile. Host Tucker Carlson called Cameron’s protests creative and affirming, which is precisely correct.

Cameron talked about media coverage of his events and joked it might have been more positive if they were angry or had smashed some windows and looted stores instead of joyfully singing. Carlson complimented Cameron on his events, and the actor responded:

It’s devastating what we see and I’m no Scrooge, I am going to sing Christmas carols. But I also understand that I’m not a health professional. So, I look to the doctors at Harvard University and Oxford University, like Dr. Kulldorff, Dr. Gupta, the authors of the Great Barrington Declaration. If people haven’t read that you should it. It’s very educational. And they basically tell us that the lockdowns are causing far more harm than the virus itself. There is immunity in community. There is devastation in isolation. And everyone came to this caroling event by choice. They did a risk-reward analysis and they said we’re coming to an event. we’re not afraid of a virus that has over a 99% survival rate.

Cameron said he believes people are coming to the events because they want hope and community. These are things our political elites have not provided and taken away. Recently Joe Biden told America our darkest days are ahead. Merry Christmas to you, too, sir. That is not the message to inspire or encourage anyone. It breeds fear and anxiety, and it is becoming all too clear that is the goal. But Cameron offers an alternative:

I do want to give you one big warning disclaimer. If you come caroling under a starry night sky and candlelit lyric sheets and you have the U.S. Constitution illuminated by those candles like we do, you might catch the hope virus. And it’s very contagious. Your heart will swell, your fears will diminish, and you might feel compelled to love your neighbor as yourself.

Hope. We all need a little more of that—Merry Christmas to you all.

