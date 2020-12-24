https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/another-incoming-congresswoman-announces-objection-electoral-college-votes/

Incoming Rep. Lauren Boebert has officially announced she will object to the Electoral College results on January 6th:

Here is a rough list of GOP Reps who have announced they will object to the electoral votes:

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL)

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC)

Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC)

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)

Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX)

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX)

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX)

Rep. Brian Babin sent a letter to both Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell as well as several committee chairs stating that if there was no investigation by Congress into the 2020 election then he would object.

Nineteen Members of Congress signed Babin’s letter — some of whom haven’t officially said they would object.

Will a Senator join them?

Maybe incoming Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville?

