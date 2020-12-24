https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/another-incoming-congresswoman-announces-objection-electoral-college-votes/

Incoming Rep. Lauren Boebert has officially announced she will object to the Electoral College results on January 6th:

Guided by the US Constitution and my responsibility to my constituents, I will object to the Electoral College results on January 6th. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 24, 2020

Here is a rough list of GOP Reps who have announced they will object to the electoral votes:

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL)

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC)

Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC)

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)

Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX)

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX)

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX)

Rep. Brian Babin sent a letter to both Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell as well as several committee chairs stating that if there was no investigation by Congress into the 2020 election then he would object.

Nineteen Members of Congress signed Babin’s letter — some of whom haven’t officially said they would object.

Confidence in our elections must be restored. If Congress doesn’t act, on Jan 6 I’ll object to the electoral college vote submissions on the House floor on behalf of the millions of Americans, myself included, who don’t trust the validity of this election. https://t.co/wC86vzPx45 — Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) December 21, 2020

Will a Senator join them?

Maybe incoming Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville?

Trump says he spoke to Tommy Tuberville last night. Tuberville had said he’d vote against codifying the electoral college results — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 20, 2020

