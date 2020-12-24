https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/archaeology-book-accused-racism-native-americans/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Authors of the recently published book “Repatriation and Erasing the Past” are pushing back against critics, telling The College Fix accusations of “scientific racism” made against them are “patently false.”

“Falsely playing the race card — as has been done here — to try to ban a book simply because one doesn’t agree with the contents is unhelpful to the fight against genuine racism,” said San Jose State Anthropology Professor Elizabeth Weiss in an emailed statement.

Weiss and her co-author, attorney James Springer, take a “critical look at laws that mandate the return of human remains from museums and laboratories to ancestral burial grounds,” according to the book’s promotional materials.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

