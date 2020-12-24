https://news.ntd.com/arizona-senate-could-arrest-election-officials_544470.html

Reports have revealed that Dominion machines intentionally produced a 68 percent error rate in recorded votes in a county in Michigan. Arizona’s Senate then issued two subpoenas to Maricopa County to turn in records related to its own Dominion voting machines. The county refused to comply. And now the state legislature wants the court to force the county to hand over the evidence.

Arizona’s Republican Party joined in on the lawsuit. In an interview with “The Nation Speaks,” Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward said it’s important to always fight for election integrity.

“The reason we have paper backups here in Arizona, is that when there’s a question, we can look at them. Right now, those paper ballots are basically being held hostage by attorneys, by judges, while the people of the state and people of the nation are crying out to know whether the results are accurate.”

One of the judges overseeing the case ruled that state law allows lawmakers to possibly arrest people who don’t comply with a subpoena.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

