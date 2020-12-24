https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe4f340fcf548787c044380
The U.S. Supreme Court has set a schedule for arguments in a case challenging the validity of the 2020 presidential election results after the January 20 date appointed by the Constitution for the ina…
MSNBC rolled out a doom and gloom doc Thursday morning who warned Americans not to get overly optimistic about a Covid vaccine because we are in for a “decades-long battle.” Dr. William Haseltine prom…
(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – A state grand jury has decided to indict two women in Arizona’s Yuma County for voter fraud, with an affidavit alleging they participated in illegal “ballot harvesting” of mail…
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A Nevada mother has followed through on her threat to file a civil rights lawsuit against her son’s charter school for refusing to let him opt out of a mandatory class that promote…