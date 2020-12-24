https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/barack-obama-relaxes-michelle-obama-work-muscles-christmas-kayak-trip-hawaii/

The Obamas traveled to Hawaii for a Christmas vacation as they told Americans to stay home.

The Obamas are staying in their ‘winter White House’ in Hawaii for a month according to the Daily Mail.

The two were spotted kayaking at Kailua Bay on Tuesday and Michelle was sitting in front of the kayak doing all the work.

Puny Barack Obama sat in the back of the kayak and just went along for the ride as Michelle muscled through.

