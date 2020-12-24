https://www.theepochtimes.com/before-christmas-tsa-recorded-highest-number-of-travelers-since-march_3631794.html
Nearly 1.2 million travelers were recorded yesterday at airports, the highest since the pandemic broke out, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). “@TSA screened 1,191,123 individuals at airport checkpoints nationwide yesterday, Wednesday, Dec. 23. It’s the highest checkpoint volume since March 16, when 1,257,823 people were screened.” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said in a Twitter post. Last year the same day there were 1.9 million travelers recorded. The previous record during the pandemic was recorded on Nov. 29, a Sunday after Thanksgiving, which was 1.17 million travelers. The highest number of travelers came as one million people have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and Congress passed the pandemic stimulus bill late Monday—the stimulus bill was vetoed by President Donald Trump Wednesday. However, the COVID-19 cases in the United States have hit a new high, 18.17 million cases as of Dec. 23, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention …