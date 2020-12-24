https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/bill-gross-loses-lawsuit-harassing-neighbor-gilligans-island-theme/

(ZEROHEDGE) – The fact that Bill Gross had the audacity to counter-sue his neighbor, Mark Towfiq, when Trowfiq and his wife sued the billionaire bond king over what court documents described as a coordinated campaign of harassment intended to coerce the couple into dropping a nuisance complaint involving a lawn statue and safety net owned by Gross.

We don’t have time to rehash the tedious details, but after more than a month of courtroom proceedings (somehow, this absurd melodrama ended up in front of a judge), the court has sided with Towfiq, which is hardly a surprise, considering some basic pieces of evidence that were leaked to the press during the runup to the trial.

The most memorable example, in our opinion, is a snippet of text messages between Gross and Towfiq where the latter pleads with the former to turn down music described as “drowning out the Ocean” and the nearby Pacific Coast Highway, only to be rebuffed by a signed taunt.

