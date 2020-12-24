https://www.oann.com/brexit-talks-still-snagged-on-fish-may-take-some-hours/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=brexit-talks-still-snagged-on-fish-may-take-some-hours

December 24, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Talks to conclude a Brexit trade could still have “some hours to run”, a UK source said on Thursday amid high hopes that negotiators were about to clinch a long-elusive deal.

A European Union official, agreeing that a deal could be some hours away, said the two sides were still haggling over the EU’s right to fish in British waters.

(Reporting by John Chalmers)

