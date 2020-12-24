https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/china-restricts-electricity-use-amid-coal-shortage/

(OIL PRICE) – Despite the swift industrial recovery from the pandemic, factories in areas in China are working only part-time, and residents in several provinces are asked to save electricity, while authorities are turning off street lights and billboards, warning of coal shortages this winter.

In at least three provinces in China, authorities have ordered limits on electricity use, saying there could be shortages of coal, The New York Times reports.

At the same time, Chinese authorities vehemently deny that the potential shortages have had anything to do with the diplomatic spat with Australia, which has turned into a true energy trade war, with China banning imports of coal from one of its major suppliers.

Read the full story ›

The post China restricts electricity use amid coal shortage appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

