While the Trump administration continues to confront China—with the latest targeting companies with possible military connections and slamming Chinese officials with new visa restrictions—Chinese “experts” are urging presumptive President-elect Joe Biden to fix ties and seek cooperation.

On Monday, the federal government hurled hostility towards Beijing. The Commerce Department released an extensive list of 58 Chinese companies—many in the aviation sector—that will be blocked from purchasing American technology. Additionally, the State Department announced broader visa restrictions on Chinese officials, whom the US accused of repressing religious practitioners, ethnic minority groups, and dissidents, among others.

Chinese observers called President Donald Trump’s crackdown on China “laying mines” for Biden. The latter is likely to inherit the strained China-US relationship. Biden’s influencers have since urged him to break his silence, seek cooperation, and restore ties in order to reciprocate Beijing’s purported “goodwill” as early as possible.

“Biden’s silence was formed amid the growing anti-China atmosphere in both parties in the US, and he has to be careful not to allow Republicans to accuse him of being soft on China,” China Institute of International Studies assistant research fellow Zhang Tengjun told The Global Times, a daily tabloid newspaper under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper. The publication reports on international issues from a nationalistic slant.

Zhang also pressed Biden to voice his disagreement and differentiate himself from Trump’s policies on Beijing. “Otherwise, with ties locked in deeper confrontation due to Trump’s final madness, and the fact that Beijing has received no positive signal from Biden, it will be harder for the President-elect to fix the ties and seek cooperation with China,” said Zhang.

“He is wasting the ‘golden window’ of saving a bilateral relationship that is at its lowest in decades,” according to Zhang.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged the US to stop what he called erroneous actions after the ordered restrictions on Chinese firms. Wang also claimed that the US has weaponized visas against his country, which he argued severely interferes with China’s internal affairs. The nation will take countermeasures against those responsible for hurting China, threatened Wang.

“CCP sending direct orders to Biden, no other way to read this,” One America News Network’s Jack Posobiec commented.

Jin Canrong, associate dean of the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China, alleged at The Global Times annual forum on Dec. 5 that Chinese authorities have already started to repair China-US ties and “seize all opportunities to engage with Biden’s team, or invite them to communicate, and the plans for negotiations are also well prepared.”

“China has released enough sincerity in cooperation and wish for better ties. Now the ball is in Biden’s court to show his plan for a healthier relationship,” said Lü Xiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing.

He implored Biden to show China a clear blueprint that draws areas of cooperation and healthy competition between the two governments.