Christian apologist and former child actor Kirk Cameron hosted a second Christmas caroling protest of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lockdown orders in California.

The “Growing Pains” star hosted about 100 supporters who sang maskless outside The Oaks shopping mall in Thousand Oaks, California. The event was not sanctioned by The Oaks mall, which issued a statement condemning the gathering.

Several commenters, pointing out that the mall is on private property and therefore could have stopped the event, threatened to boycott the shopping center.

But Cameron remained undeterred, telling “Fox News @ Night” that he “can’t just ignore” the devastation being caused by the government’s lockdown orders.

“All I can tell you is that I’m looking around in my community and I’m seeing the devastation and the suffering of people whose businesses have been bankrupted, people dealing with anxiety, depression, suicide is spiking, the abused being quarantined with their abusers, and I can’t just ignore that,” Cameron said. “Thousands of people in our community…would rather not suffer in isolation [but] come out to sing and express their gratitude because we believe that there is immunity in community, but there is desolation in isolation.”

