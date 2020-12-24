https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/cnn-celebrates-birthday-lord-savior-dr-fauci-christmas-eve/

Today is the 80th birthday of Dr. Anthony Fauci, career bureaucrat at the National Institutes of Health and celebrated Beltway insider. Fauci became a hero of the anti-Trump resistance this year for signaling his disrespect for Trump at White House briefings and in his ubiquitous media appearances.

Fauci has served as served as the director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. He has been a prominent member of President Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force this year, but was been sidelined by Trump since summer in favor of the now departed Dr. Scott Atlas.

CNNers Wolf Blitzer and Austen Bundy posted photos with messages of idolatrous worship of Fauci on Thursday, Christmas Eve, with Bundy calling Fauci “our 2020 Lord and Savior.”

Blitzer, holding Fauci bobblehead doll, “He’s a national treasure. Let’s all wish Dr. Anthony Fauci a Happy Birthday today. We are all so grateful to him for saving lives over all these years. And we need him now more than ever.”

He’s a national treasure. Let’s all wish Dr. Anthony Fauci a Happy Birthday today. We are all so grateful to him for saving lives over all these years. And we need him now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/EbEpbvY3Xj — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) December 24, 2020

Bundy, “Today we celebrate the birth of our 2020 Lord and Savior.”

Today we celebrate the birth of our 2020 Lord and Savior. pic.twitter.com/qiN3e63ydC — Austen Bundy (@AustenBundyDC) December 24, 2020

CNN’s New Day executive producer Javi Morgado, “HAPPY 80TH BIRTHDAY Dr. Anthony Fauci! The nation’s top infectious disease doctor told CNN today that he has no plans to retire and that he has not had a day off since mid-January — working 18 hours a day, seven days a week during this pandemic. Thanks to this health care hero!”

HAPPY 80TH BIRTHDAY Dr. Anthony Fauci! The nation’s top infectious disease doctor told CNN today that he has no plans to retire and that he has not had a day off since mid-January — working 18 hours a day, seven days a week during this pandemic. Thanks to this health care hero! pic.twitter.com/TkQz6pqDvc — Javi Morgado (@javimorgado) December 24, 2020

More Fauci worship from the Resistance:

Happy Birthday Dr. Fauci! Thank you for your strength & perseverance in leading our country, during one of the darkest times. No matter how hard things got, you were there. In Fauci we trust!#DrFauciDay #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/NrkIuAenP7 — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) December 24, 2020

Happy Birthday, Merry Christmas and thank you, thank you, thank you, Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/0sC97ows5D — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 24, 2020

In honor of Dr. Fauci's birthday today, sharing our fav Fauci GIF#FauciDay pic.twitter.com/6G3DgUfu3R — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 24, 2020

Fauci’s advice to President Trump and the American people in the early months of the global pandemic downplaying the COVID-19 China coronavirus, encouraging Americans to go about their lives, including cruises, ended up hurting the nation when the pandemic hit the U.S. hard in March and April. Fauci has since admitted to lying to the American people about the effectiveness of wearing masks. This week Fauci said he has lied about the level of vaccinations needed for herd immunity in order to encourage people to get vaccinated (excerpt via NY Times):

Dr. Fauci said that weeks ago, he had hesitated to publicly raise his estimate because many Americans seemed hesitant about vaccines, which they would need to accept almost universally in order for the country to achieve herd immunity. Now that some polls are showing that many more Americans are ready, even eager, for vaccines, he said he felt he could deliver the tough message that the return to normal might take longer than anticipated. “When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75 percent,” Dr. Fauci said. “Then, when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take it, I thought, ‘I can nudge this up a bit,’ so I went to 80, 85.” “We need to have some humility here,” he added. “We really don’t know what the real number is. I think the real range is somewhere between 70 to 90 percent. But, I’m not going to say 90 percent.”

