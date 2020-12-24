https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/cnn-doom-gloom-doc-christmas-not-fun-year-video/

CNN’s doom and gloom doc has a message for Americans: “Christmas should not be fun this year.”

Don’t have fun this year. Don’t celebrate with family because of a flu with a 99.98% survival rate.

“Christmas should not be fun this year, okay? This should be part of the negative 2020 that we’ve had,” Dr. Andrew Pastewski said Thursday morning on CNN.

Dr. Pastewski said Americans need to do just “little more work” — “a little more mask wearing, a little more staying at home..and we’ll get there.”

“15 days to flatten the curve” in March and we are still being told “just a little bit longer” as we head into 2021.

WATCH:

Dr. Andrew Pastewski's advice for the holidays? “Christmas should not be fun this year." pic.twitter.com/6uclOa5tmt — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 24, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post CNN Doom and Gloom Doc: “Christmas Should Not Be Fun This Year” (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

