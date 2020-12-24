https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2020/12/24/chris-cuomo-makes-childish-suggestion-says-joe-biden-should-use-the-presidential-inauguration-to-publicly-shame-donald-trump/

OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

Chris Cuomo suggests that Biden should use Inauguration day to shame President Trump, according to the Daily Caller.

“He’s making a decision to go to the inaugural or not,” Scaramucci said. “I predict he goes, Chris. I don’t see how he misses that. He’s an attention hog. He will try to make it about himself. And so my guess is he’ll end up at the inaugural and he’ll leave a lot of wreckage.”

“We’re gonna need something to check his power or to check a president like him, god forbid we get another disaster like this,” Scaramucci said.

“If he goes to the inauguration, Biden should point at him and speak to Republicans and say, ‘You deserved better than this,’” Cuomo replied. “He has left your party in shambles. I know the GOP. I know Republicans. I know what they’re about at their best, and I will be there for you restoring those virtues. I would point at his ass the whole time..”

“I don’t think Biden will do that because he’s better than I am,” Cuomo said. “He’s going to try to move past that and the best way to do that is to ignore Trump.”

“Sometimes you need people like you and me to get in there and tell the truth and rough people up like this,” Scaramucci said.