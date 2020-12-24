https://nationalfile.com/georgia-u-s-rep-jody-hice-will-object-to-georgias-electoral-college-votes-on-january-6/

As the countdown to the Electoral College vote certification in a joint session of Congresses continues, one Georgia Congressman has stepped forward to lead the charge against his own state’s slate of certified Electors.

Georgia’s certified Electoral College votes will be challenged January 6, 2021, at a joint meeting of the US House of Representatives and the US Senate convenes to tally the vote.

US Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), announced late Monday in Twitter, “I will lead an objection to Georgia’s electors on Jan. 6. The courts refuse to hear the president’s legal case. We’re going to make sure the people can!”

Big meeting today with @realDonaldTrump, @VP, the President’s legal team, @freedomcaucus and other Members of Congress. I will lead an objection to Georgia’s electors on Jan 6. The courts refuse to hear the President’s legal case. We’re going to make sure the People can! — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) December 22, 2020

Hice is the eighth member of Congress who will be in attendance at the joint session who has committed to challenging electoral votes from several states including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and possibly Nevada.

Representative-Elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is one of the eight who has committed to contest those votes.

Greene told reporters she doesn’t believe Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden won Georgia. She pointed to numerous citations of voter fraud and ballot tampering, as well as evidence to illegal obstruction of the tabulation process under Georgia law.

Greene pointed to surveillance camera footage validating the claims of fraud, tampering, and obstruction from Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Election Day.

“I feel it’s completely important, necessary, for this to be challenged in the House of Representatives,” Greene said.

.@realdonaldtrump deserves his day in court, AND we are definitely going to give him his day in Congress. We have a rapidly growing group of House Members and Senators. Jan 6 challenge is on. 🇺🇸 Call your Rep: 202-225-3121 Call your Senators: 202-224-3121#FightForTrump! pic.twitter.com/O9YvytKlrS — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 21, 2020

But while eight members of the House of Representatives are committed to contesting the electoral votes from the aforementioned states, it takes at least one Representative and one senator to affect deliberative procedures in the matter. No senators have as of yet committed to challenging votes.

Six US Senators or US Senators-Elect have stated they are exploring the idea of contesting the slates, while another 18 say they haven’t ruled it out.

Senator-Elect Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Rand Paul (R-KY), Rick Scott (R-FL), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Ron Johnson (R-WI) have all indicated that they very well may contest the electors from the states in question.

If objections are sustained, through a process of deliberation and voting on the objections, the vote for President and Vice President of the United States would be held – by delegation – in the US House of Representatives.

Currently, by delegation, Republicans hold the majority in the US House.

