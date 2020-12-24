https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/supremecourt-trump-election-pennsylvania/2020/12/24/id/1003064

The U.S. Supreme Court indicated it had no interest in intervening in any election result challenge by President Donald Trump’s campaign before the constitutionally mandated swearing-in date, giving Pennsylvania officials until two days after Joe Biden’s scheduled inauguration to respond to the latest lawsuit.

The court has turned away other challenges – such as one out of Texas and joined by 17 other states – on procedural grounds such as “standing,” or the claim of harm. The most recent case out of Pennsylvania disputed Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State’s Kathy Boockvar’s decisions – upheld by the state Supreme Court – that loosened state law with regards to signature verification, canvassing observations and voter requirements on ballots.

“As described above, non-legislative officials, oftentimes at the instigation of partisan third parties, ignored or significantly altered and thereby violated state election law, including, most tremblingly, laws enacted to minimize the risk of fraud in mail voting and thereby protect the integrity of the election process,” the Trump campaign lawsuit reads.

“The decisions of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, an elected body, also raised serious concerns whether these were partisan attempts to assist the Democratic candidate whose campaign strategy of utilizing mail ballots was well publicized, in comparison to President’s Trump’s well-known strategy to encourage in-person voting.”

The U.S. Supreme Court split 4-4 in October on whether to block another ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding late mail-in ballots, allowing for the Pennsylvania court’s ruling to stand.

The Trump campaign had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to make Boockvar and others named in the latest suit respond by Wednesday and issue a ruling by Jan. 6, the date Congress is set to vote on whether to certify the Electoral College results.

