Believe it or not, the New York Times STILL has not reported on the Eric Swalwell–Chinese spy story. From Byron York:
New York Times is holding firm, refusing to report the Eric Swalwell Chinese spy story. Not a word about it so far. pic.twitter.com/1D7JW5J2l6
— Byron York (@ByronYork) December 24, 2020
It’s not surprising, though:
Not surprised. Their bias screams loud and clear. Hard pass
— Nick Karavedas (@NKaravedas) December 24, 2020
It really is:
Appalling.
— Doni Wilson (@donimariewilson) December 24, 2020
They need a new slogan:
Paper of Record.
— Paddy Hart (@maxbiaggi30) December 24, 2020
And we’ll end it with this. LOL:
Xi New York Times pic.twitter.com/sTCmfmwTEs
— Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) December 24, 2020
***