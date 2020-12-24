https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/24/dear-santa-all-we-want-for-christmas-is-for-the-nyt-to-recognize-the-eric-swalwell-chinese-spy-story/

Believe it or not, the New York Times STILL has not reported on the Eric Swalwell–Chinese spy story. From Byron York:

New York Times is holding firm, refusing to report the Eric Swalwell Chinese spy story. Not a word about it so far. pic.twitter.com/1D7JW5J2l6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 24, 2020

It’s not surprising, though:

Not surprised. Their bias screams loud and clear. Hard pass — Nick Karavedas (@NKaravedas) December 24, 2020

It really is:

Appalling. — Doni Wilson (@donimariewilson) December 24, 2020

They need a new slogan:

Paper of Record. — Paddy Hart (@maxbiaggi30) December 24, 2020

And we’ll end it with this. LOL:

Xi New York Times pic.twitter.com/sTCmfmwTEs — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) December 24, 2020

***

