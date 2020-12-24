https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe59c00fcf548787c04561b

After tossing a grenade that threatens to blow up a massive COVID relief and government funding bill and force a government shutdown in the midst of a pandemic, President Donald Trump spent his Christ…

The United States is going to require airline travelers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test first…

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has expressed regret over inaccurate statements he made about a scandal tied to his office, but claimed he was unaware of any wrongdoing. Prosecutors declined…

Japan on Friday adopted a plan that delays women’s advancement goals by up to a decade after failing to reach even half of the 30% target by 2020 and other measures. Under the new five-year gender eq…

The network responded to the lawsuit threat by asking Dominion to save materials related to Venezuela, Hugo Chávez, and George Soros….

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...