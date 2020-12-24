https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe571d0fcf548787c045181

The CDC is guarding against a mutated strain….

With unexpectedly cold weather in the forecast and pandemic-related curfews in some places, Florida is about to have a Christmas unlike any other in recent memory, and it may involve falling iguanas…

There was a good deal of accusatory moaning in the late election campaign about President Trump’s relations with U.S. allies. In fact……

Sure—usually “it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” by, say, the end of November. But Meredith Willson’s classic Holiday tune didn’t quite come true this……

Agreement awaits approval in UK and EU….

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...