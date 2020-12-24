http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zfL51K6vpnY/

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump extended Christmas greetings to Americans in a video shared on social media.

“The president and I would like to wish every American a very Merry Christmas,” Melania Trump said in the address.

President Trump recalled the reason for celebrating Christmas.

“During this sacred season, Christians celebrate the greatest miracle in human history. More than 2,000 years ago, God sent his only begotten son to be with us,” he said.

He recounted the story of the angel announcing the birth of Jesus Christ to shepherds in Bethlehem.

“At Christmas, we thank God for sending us his son to bring peace to our souls and joy to the world,” he said.

The first lady acknowledged that Christmas in 2020 was different because of the coronavirus pandemic but said that Americans were inspired by the “kindness and courage” of their fellow citizens, especially that expressed by first responders, scientists, and teachers.

President Trump said that Americans could expect the delivery of millions more coronavirus vaccines, celebrating the speedy development and deployment under his administration.

“It is truly a Christmas miracle,” he said.

Melania Trump thanked the “brave and selfless” men and women of law enforcement and the United States military.

“In this holy season we thank God for his infinite love and we pray that the light of his glory will forever shine on this magnificent land,” President Trump concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

