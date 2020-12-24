https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe58df0fcf548787c0454a4
Small businesses all over the United States are suffering due to lock downs. Some cities like New York have had bars and restaurants partially or completely locked down for months. What is Congress do…
CDC says all air travelers from United Kingdom will need negative Covid-19 test to fly due to mutant variants of coronavirus…
With rich countries snapping up supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, some parts of the world may have to rely on Chinese-developed shots to try to conquer the outbreak. There is no outward reason to believ…
Dr. Vin Gupta was nervous.The pulmonary and critical care doctor wasn’t worried about getting the COVID-19 vaccine—or the fact he was receiving the shot live, the following morning, on The Today Show….